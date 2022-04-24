Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ball’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. Ball posted earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ball will report full year earnings of $3.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ball.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on BLL. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.33.

In related news, Director Betty J. Sapp purchased 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.55 per share, for a total transaction of $116,519.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel William Fisher purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.86 per share, for a total transaction of $601,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 15,862 shares of company stock worth $1,381,499 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Ball by 1,357.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Ball by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLL traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.45. 1,453,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,449. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.31. Ball has a 12 month low of $77.95 and a 12 month high of $98.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

Ball Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ball (BLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.