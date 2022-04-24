Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Will Post Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.58 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Simpson Manufacturing’s earnings. Simpson Manufacturing reported earnings of $1.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing will report full year earnings of $6.48 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.09 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Simpson Manufacturing.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.65. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The business had revenue of $418.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on SSD. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, CJS Securities raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.50.

In related news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $58,995.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $67,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 617.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 75.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 146.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock traded down $4.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.77. 155,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,964. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.50. Simpson Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $102.41 and a twelve month high of $141.26. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.31%.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

