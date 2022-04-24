Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Will Post Earnings of $1.70 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.70 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for NICE’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.68 and the highest is $1.74. NICE reported earnings per share of $1.54 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NICE will report full-year earnings of $7.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $7.23. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $8.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NICE.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.16). NICE had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $515.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. NICE’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NICE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut NICE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NICE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on NICE from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.13.

NICE stock traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $203.05. 200,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,006. NICE has a 52-week low of $199.32 and a 52-week high of $319.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.78, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.86.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its holdings in NICE by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management raised its holdings in NICE by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 10,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in NICE by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in NICE by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its holdings in NICE by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 7,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

NICE Company Profile (Get Rating)

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NICE (NICE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.