Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Brokerages expect GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for GitLab’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.27). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GitLab will report full year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.97). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.69). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GitLab.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09.

GTLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of GitLab from $115.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GitLab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on GitLab from $175.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GitLab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GitLab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.11.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Icapital Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC now owns 73,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 18,144 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at about $656,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,241,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,007,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at about $991,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GTLB opened at $48.16 on Tuesday. GitLab has a 12-month low of $30.74 and a 12-month high of $137.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.43.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

