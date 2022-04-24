Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.89 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) will post sales of $15.89 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.48 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.50 million. Esperion Therapeutics reported sales of $7.98 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 99.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $79.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $73.20 million to $88.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $175.36 million, with estimates ranging from $111.60 million to $286.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Esperion Therapeutics.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.32) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.89) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESPR. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

NASDAQ:ESPR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.78. The company had a trading volume of 766,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,052. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $28.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $182,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $285,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 140.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 70,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 41,237 shares in the last quarter.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

