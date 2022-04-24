Zacks: Analysts Expect Thorne HealthTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRN) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Thorne HealthTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) to post $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Thorne HealthTech’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thorne HealthTech will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Thorne HealthTech.

Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $49.86 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thorne HealthTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thorne HealthTech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

In related news, Director Saloni S. Varma purchased 9,223 shares of Thorne HealthTech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $55,430.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THRN. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Thorne HealthTech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,264,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Thorne HealthTech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,082,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Thorne HealthTech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,596,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Thorne HealthTech by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 693,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 251,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in Thorne HealthTech by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 704,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 246,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ THRN traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $6.17. 82,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day moving average is $6.58. Thorne HealthTech has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $10.13.

Thorne HealthTech Company Profile

Thorne HealthTech, Inc, a science-driven wellness company, provides solutions and personalized approaches to health and wellness in the United States and internationally. It offers various health tests, such as sleep, stress, weight management, gut health, heavy metals, biological age, and other health tests that generate molecular portraits for its customers, as well as develops nutritional supplements and offers wellness education solutions.

