Zacks: Analysts Expect SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $369.15 Million

Analysts expect that SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) will report sales of $369.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SLM’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $391.50 million and the lowest is $346.79 million. SLM posted sales of $331.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SLM will report full-year sales of $1.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SLM.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. SLM had a return on equity of 57.49% and a net margin of 48.17%. The firm had revenue of $367.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens downgraded SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SLM in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

NASDAQ:SLM traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $16.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,064,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,165,336. SLM has a 12-month low of $16.28 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.51.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. SLM’s payout ratio is presently 12.68%.

In related news, CFO Steven Mcgarry sold 22,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total transaction of $454,168.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 6,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $107,020.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,990 shares of company stock valued at $857,754 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter worth about $54,917,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of SLM by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,587,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $345,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,850 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of SLM by 221.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,550,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,241 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP boosted its position in shares of SLM by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 9,957,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $175,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of SLM by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,960,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,400 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

