Zacks: Analysts Expect RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $349.77 Million

Equities analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) will announce sales of $349.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $348.48 million to $350.70 million. RBC Bearings posted sales of $160.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 118.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full year sales of $934.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $933.70 million to $934.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow RBC Bearings.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $266.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.69 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.76%. RBC Bearings’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.00.

In other news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 6,306 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total value of $1,135,521.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,261.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,213,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in RBC Bearings by 81.3% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,786,000 after acquiring an additional 18,573 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in RBC Bearings by 10.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in RBC Bearings by 7.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in RBC Bearings by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,447,000 after acquiring an additional 9,616 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ROLL traded down $5.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $180.23. 123,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,418. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. RBC Bearings has a 12 month low of $165.99 and a 12 month high of $250.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 87.07 and a beta of 1.34.

RBC Bearings Company Profile (Get Rating)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RBC Bearings (ROLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.