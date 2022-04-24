Zacks: Analysts Expect Kellogg (NYSE:K) to Announce $0.91 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Kellogg’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.81. Kellogg posted earnings per share of $1.11 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full year earnings of $4.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $4.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kellogg.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Kellogg had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kellogg in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.11.

NYSE K traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $69.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,418,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,872. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $70.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.90. The stock has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.58%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 14,506 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $965,084.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amit Banati sold 11,054 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $735,422.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 768,789 shares of company stock valued at $49,981,102. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 172.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 126,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 79,887 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 337.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 34,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 26,809 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 227,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

