Zacks: Analysts Expect J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $309.00 Million

Analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) will report sales of $309.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $299.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $319.00 million. J & J Snack Foods reported sales of $256.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover J & J Snack Foods.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.16). J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $318.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on JJSF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ JJSF traded down $1.05 on Thursday, reaching $157.81. 64,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,661. J & J Snack Foods has a 12 month low of $134.68 and a 12 month high of $181.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 46.55 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.633 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 74.63%.

In other news, COO Stephen Every sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.76, for a total value of $100,251.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JJSF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter worth $213,238,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $20,166,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 553,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,415,000 after buying an additional 126,131 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,285,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,993,000 after buying an additional 86,718 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 67.2% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 162,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,652,000 after buying an additional 65,332 shares during the period. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

