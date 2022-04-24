Zacks: Analysts Expect Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $25.61 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) will report sales of $25.61 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.82 million and the lowest is $21.00 million. Heron Therapeutics posted sales of $20.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $128.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $105.00 million to $159.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $198.50 million, with estimates ranging from $174.50 million to $245.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.05. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 159.70% and a negative net margin of 255.58%. The business had revenue of $20.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on Heron Therapeutics from $31.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Heron Therapeutics from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Heron Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.46.

HRTX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,444,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,823. Heron Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.58 and a 52 week high of $18.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.98 and its 200-day moving average is $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market cap of $527.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 3,258.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 241.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797 shares in the last quarter.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

