Zacks: Analysts Expect Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $303.93 Million

Equities analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) will announce sales of $303.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $307.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $300.85 million. Barnes Group posted sales of $301.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full year sales of $1.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Barnes Group.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.23 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on B shares. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Barnes Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Barnes Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Barnes Group from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Barnes Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

Shares of NYSE:B traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.78. 233,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,358. Barnes Group has a one year low of $35.45 and a one year high of $56.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.53 and a 200 day moving average of $43.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

In other news, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 1,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $75,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of B. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,555,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 1,497.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 359,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,984,000 after acquiring an additional 336,592 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,105,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,690,000 after acquiring an additional 265,060 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Barnes Group during the 4th quarter valued at $11,936,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in Barnes Group by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 473,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,769,000 after purchasing an additional 251,344 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barnes Group (Get Rating)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barnes Group (B)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.