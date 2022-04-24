Zacks: Analysts Expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $140.15 Million

Brokerages expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) will post $140.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $314.90 million and the lowest is $25.00 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $32.81 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 327.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $275.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $140.40 million to $612.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $294.00 million, with estimates ranging from $63.60 million to $566.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $27.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.30 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.99% and a negative net margin of 126.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.80.

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 146,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $7,599,001.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,008,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $796,135,000 after acquiring an additional 66,218 shares in the last quarter. Johnson & Johnson bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,576,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,979,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $197,511,000 after acquiring an additional 139,822 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 154.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,464,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,815,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,394,000 after acquiring an additional 25,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 578,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,737. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.24 and a beta of 1.37. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $38.89 and a twelve month high of $93.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.84.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

