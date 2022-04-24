Zacks: Analysts Anticipate One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) will report $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.04. One Stop Systems reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for One Stop Systems.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, One Stop Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.47.

Shares of One Stop Systems stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $4.66. 86,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,036. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.56. The firm has a market cap of $87.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83 and a beta of 1.91. One Stop Systems has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $6.66.

In other news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 30,000 shares of One Stop Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $141,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 47,900 shares of One Stop Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $199,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $349,216. 25.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems during the 4th quarter worth $188,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 1,791,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 71,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 25,254 shares in the last quarter. 23.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides custom servers, data acquisition platforms, compute accelerators, solid-state storage arrays, PCIe expansion products, and system I/O expansion systems, as well as edge optimized industrial and panel PCs.

