Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) will post ($0.17) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for NovoCure’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). NovoCure posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 325%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NovoCure will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.44). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.16). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NovoCure.

Get NovoCure alerts:

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.15). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NVCR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of NovoCure in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.29.

In other news, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $81,503.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $85,600.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,843 shares of company stock worth $1,551,967 over the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NovoCure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in NovoCure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in NovoCure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVCR traded down $4.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.21. 542,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,143. NovoCure has a 52-week low of $59.57 and a 52-week high of $232.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of -141.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.20 and its 200-day moving average is $86.05.

NovoCure Company Profile (Get Rating)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) devices for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NovoCure (NVCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.