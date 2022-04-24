Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $86.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) will report $86.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Grindrod Shipping’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $88.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $84.54 million. Grindrod Shipping reported sales of $71.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Grindrod Shipping will report full-year sales of $363.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $335.29 million to $391.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $347.71 million, with estimates ranging from $305.46 million to $389.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Grindrod Shipping.

Get Grindrod Shipping alerts:

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $114.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.51 million. Grindrod Shipping had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 23.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GRIN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Grindrod Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grindrod Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

NASDAQ GRIN traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.61. The stock had a trading volume of 354,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,450. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.08 and its 200 day moving average is $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.86. Grindrod Shipping has a twelve month low of $7.38 and a twelve month high of $28.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.20%. Grindrod Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.16%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Grindrod Shipping by 178.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Grindrod Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Grindrod Shipping during the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Grindrod Shipping by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.87% of the company’s stock.

Grindrod Shipping Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 32 vessels consisting of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 7 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grindrod Shipping (GRIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grindrod Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindrod Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.