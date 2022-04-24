Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.83 Billion

Equities analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) to report sales of $4.83 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.84 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.81 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions reported sales of $4.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full-year sales of $20.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.01 billion to $20.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $22.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.61 billion to $22.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.13.

CTSH traded down $3.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.16. 3,160,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,322,306. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.71. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $66.19 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $43.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total value of $559,118.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $422,948.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,149 shares of company stock worth $1,434,568 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,901,916 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,554,802,000 after purchasing an additional 201,419 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,086,842 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,048,265,000 after buying an additional 452,967 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,072,441 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,514,667,000 after buying an additional 1,139,513 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,110,915 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,047,171,000 after buying an additional 2,044,744 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,291,605 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $837,952,000 after buying an additional 2,789,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

