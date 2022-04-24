Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Bought by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in YUM. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $444,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on YUM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup began coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen upgraded Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.94.

NYSE YUM opened at $122.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.23. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.63 and a 1-year high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.68%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

