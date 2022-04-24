XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,404 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.05% of XPeng worth $20,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEV. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of XPeng by 75.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,475,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,534,000 after buying an additional 634,566 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of XPeng by 12.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 121,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after buying an additional 13,483 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of XPeng by 88.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in XPeng by 426.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 731,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,956,000 after purchasing an additional 592,544 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in XPeng by 23.2% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 79,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 14,892 shares during the period. 27.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPeng stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,970,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,449,618. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of -26.23 and a beta of 6.48. XPeng Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $56.45.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.60 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of XPeng from $92.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPeng presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.91.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

