Xinyi Glass (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) Lowered to Hold at HSBC

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2022

HSBC lowered shares of Xinyi Glass (OTCMKTS:XYIGFGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xinyi Glass from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Xinyi Glass from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of XYIGF stock opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.57. Xinyi Glass has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $4.37.

About Xinyi Glass (Get Rating)

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells automobile, construction, float, and other glass products for commercial and industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Float Glass, Automobile Glass, and Architectural Glass. It is also involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobile rubber and plastic components, as well as electronic glass; trading of automobile glass; and research and trading of glass.

