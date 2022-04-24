Xinyi Glass (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) Lowered to Hold at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Xinyi Glass (OTCMKTS:XYIGF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xinyi Glass from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Xinyi Glass from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of XYIGF stock opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.57. Xinyi Glass has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $4.37.

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells automobile, construction, float, and other glass products for commercial and industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Float Glass, Automobile Glass, and Architectural Glass. It is also involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobile rubber and plastic components, as well as electronic glass; trading of automobile glass; and research and trading of glass.

