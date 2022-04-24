Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Bought by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,400 shares during the quarter. Xcel Energy accounts for about 0.9% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned 0.08% of Xcel Energy worth $30,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XEL. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,469,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,146,000 after buying an additional 1,263,861 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 17,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3,118.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 12,662 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.30. 2,371,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,345,149. The firm has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.57 and a 200 day moving average of $67.86. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.15 and a 12 month high of $76.05.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.88%.

XEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.78.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

