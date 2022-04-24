Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Hits Market Cap of $11.08 Billion

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $39,480.13 or 0.99853015 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $11.08 billion and approximately $116.23 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00056811 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001275 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00026493 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001816 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00007253 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 280,605 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

