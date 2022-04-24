Wrapmanager Inc. Takes Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 776.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter worth about $112,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter worth about $205,000.

ACWX traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,086,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,371,698. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $48.05 and a 1 year high of $59.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.21 and its 200-day moving average is $53.15.

