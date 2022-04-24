Wrapmanager Inc. Raises Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJR)

Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJR – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. owned 1.27% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 16,778 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSJR traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.24. 9,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,749. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.22 and a twelve month high of $25.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.92 and a 200 day moving average of $24.77.

