Wrapmanager Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL)

Wrapmanager Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. owned 0.14% of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLTL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 91,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,634,000 after acquiring an additional 38,485 shares during the period. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $444,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 6,662 shares during the period.

Shares of CLTL stock remained flat at $$105.54 during midday trading on Friday. 10,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,061. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.60. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a 52 week low of $105.49 and a 52 week high of $105.71.

