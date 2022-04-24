Wrapmanager Inc. Has $674,000 Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wrapmanager Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 41,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 103.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,682,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,140,000 after buying an additional 856,812 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.2% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 25,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $14,702,000. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $1.90 on Friday, hitting $85.13. The company had a trading volume of 23,591,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,761,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.40 and a 200-day moving average of $72.03. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $91.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.65.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.