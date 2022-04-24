Wrapmanager Inc. Acquires New Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJT)

Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000. Wrapmanager Inc. owned about 8.51% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $485,000.

NYSEARCA:BSJT traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $21.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 803 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,202. Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.80 and a 1-year high of $25.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.76.

