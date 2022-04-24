WOWswap Price Reaches $3.49 on Top Exchanges (WOW)

WOWswap (WOW) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. In the last seven days, WOWswap has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. WOWswap has a market cap of $2.02 million and approximately $4,297.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOWswap coin can now be purchased for $3.49 or 0.00008810 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WOWswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00046117 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,936.38 or 0.07409130 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000167 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00043204 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,534.27 or 0.99753507 BTC.

WOWswap Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 577,987 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling WOWswap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOWswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOWswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WOWswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOWswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.