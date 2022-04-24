Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 920 ($11.97).

WKP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.41) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Workspace Group to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 670 ($8.72) to GBX 850 ($11.06) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 980 ($12.75) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.66) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Workspace Group stock traded down GBX 13 ($0.17) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 673.50 ($8.76). 194,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,373. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 694.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 783.15. The firm has a market cap of £1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99. Workspace Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 592.50 ($7.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 979 ($12.74).

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

