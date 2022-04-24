Woodcoin Trading 51.9% Higher Over Last Week (LOG)

Woodcoin (LOG) traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Woodcoin has a market cap of $8.11 million and approximately $11,971.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Woodcoin has traded up 51.9% against the US dollar. One Woodcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00002545 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,631.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,944.57 or 0.07429775 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $104.45 or 0.00263542 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.43 or 0.00783269 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00014712 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $257.46 or 0.00649624 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00086169 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006809 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.83 or 0.00405813 BTC.

About Woodcoin

Woodcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

