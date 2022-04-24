WOM Protocol (WOM) Achieves Market Cap of $10.91 Million

WOM Protocol (WOM) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Over the last week, WOM Protocol has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. WOM Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.91 million and $934,591.00 worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOM Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000261 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WOM Protocol Coin Profile

WOM is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,657,976 coins. WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

Buying and Selling WOM Protocol

