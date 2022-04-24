Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 4,300 ($55.95) target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,900 ($63.75) to GBX 2,800 ($36.43) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Wizz Air from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($37.73) price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded Wizz Air to a hold rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($37.73) price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup reiterated a sell rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,400 ($57.25) to GBX 3,500 ($45.54) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,669.62 ($47.74).

Wizz Air stock opened at GBX 3,121 ($40.61) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,049.18 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,977.22. Wizz Air has a 1 year low of GBX 2,250 ($29.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,478 ($71.27). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.18.

In related news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,055 ($52.76), for a total value of £4,055,000 ($5,275,826.18).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

