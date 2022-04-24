WINkLink (WIN) Hits Market Capitalization of $279.81 Million

WINkLink (WIN) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One WINkLink coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WINkLink has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. WINkLink has a total market cap of $279.81 million and $93.65 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00046435 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,932.56 or 0.07428907 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000166 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00042817 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,625.35 or 1.00381008 BTC.

WINkLink Profile

WINkLink’s genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,780,859,243 coins and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINkLink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINkLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINkLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

