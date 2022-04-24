Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,069,322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 139,350 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.18% of Westlake worth $395,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westlake by 90.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,291,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,701,000 after buying an additional 612,509 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westlake by 1,832.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 561,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,151,000 after buying an additional 532,193 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,506,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Westlake by 142.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 563,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,739,000 after buying an additional 331,277 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Westlake by 100.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 570,587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,003,000 after buying an additional 286,004 shares during the period.

In related news, COO Roger L. Kearns sold 10,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,301,958.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 2,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $315,451.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,090 shares of company stock valued at $4,720,673. Company insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WLK. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Westlake from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Westlake from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Westlake from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Westlake from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.42.

WLK traded down $2.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.53. 789,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,988. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.65. The company has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.29. Westlake Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.06 and a fifty-two week high of $135.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The business’s revenue was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Westlake Co. will post 18.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Westlake’s payout ratio is 7.64%.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

