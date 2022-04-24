Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.53 Per Share

Brokerages expect Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $4.53 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Westlake’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.48 and the highest is $5.52. Westlake posted earnings per share of $1.87 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 142.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westlake will report full-year earnings of $18.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.08 to $23.99. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $16.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.90 to $19.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Westlake.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WLK. Citigroup increased their price objective on Westlake from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Westlake from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Westlake from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Westlake from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Westlake in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.42.

Shares of WLK traded down $2.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.53. 789,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,988. The company has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Westlake has a one year low of $78.06 and a one year high of $135.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.64%.

In other Westlake news, COO Roger L. Kearns sold 10,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,301,958.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total transaction of $111,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,090 shares of company stock worth $4,720,673 over the last ninety days. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Westlake during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Westlake by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,773 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,252,000 after buying an additional 18,162 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake during the 1st quarter worth about $1,081,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake during the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Westlake by 239.9% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

