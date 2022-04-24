Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Price Target Increased to C$19.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$18.75 to C$19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a sector perform rating on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wesdome Gold Mines has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

WDOFF stock opened at $10.59 on Wednesday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $13.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.09.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine with proven and probable reserves of 1,066 thousand tonnes, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which consists of Kiena Mine with proven and probable reserves of 1,829 thousand tonnes, and the Kiena Mill.

