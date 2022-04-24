Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Laird Norton Trust Company LLC

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lessened its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,046,312,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 738,917.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,557,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556,662 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 39.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,675,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $727,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462,674 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,077,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,906,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 145.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,452,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,593 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.78.

WFC traded down $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.34. The company had a trading volume of 21,676,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,544,430. The company has a market cap of $176.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.57 and a 200-day moving average of $51.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $41.47 and a 1-year high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

