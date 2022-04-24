Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Weatherford International Public Limited Company provides oil field services and equipment. The Company offers drilling solutions, gas well unloading, restoration and other related activities. Weatherford International Public Limited Company is based in TX, United States. “

NASDAQ WFRD opened at $36.13 on Wednesday. Weatherford International has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $40.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.38 and a 200-day moving average of $30.11.

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Weatherford International will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFRD. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,219,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Weatherford International by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,162,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,230,000 after purchasing an additional 665,539 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Weatherford International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,358,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Weatherford International by 1,167.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 485,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,550,000 after purchasing an additional 447,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Weatherford International by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 520,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,239,000 after purchasing an additional 279,381 shares during the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, surface well testing, and multiphase flow measurement services.

