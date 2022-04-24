Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 25.92%.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBF traded down $1.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.06. 184,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,929. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.27 and its 200-day moving average is $20.47. The company has a market capitalization of $412.80 million, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Waterstone Financial has a 1-year low of $17.02 and a 1-year high of $22.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WSBF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Waterstone Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Michael L. Hansen sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $246,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 109.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,056 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 7.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,805 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,796 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 140.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,228 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 14,756 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 187.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,958 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 16,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

