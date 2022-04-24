Warp Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $276,251.84 (WARP)

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. One Warp Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $59.10 or 0.00148998 BTC on major exchanges. Warp Finance has a market cap of $276,251.84 and approximately $90,010.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Warp Finance alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00008142 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00007417 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002433 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00008927 BTC.

About Warp Finance

WARP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Warp Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Warp Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Warp Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Warp Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.