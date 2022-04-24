Warburg Research Analysts Give Varta (ETR:VAR1) a €110.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €110.00 ($118.28) price objective on Varta (ETR:VAR1 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on VAR1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €113.00 ($121.51) price objective on Varta in a report on Friday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a €74.00 ($79.57) price target on shares of Varta in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €105.00 ($112.90) price target on shares of Varta in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Varta has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €94.33 ($101.43).

Shares of VAR1 stock opened at €90.20 ($96.99) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €90.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of €105.01. Varta has a 1 year low of €78.50 ($84.41) and a 1 year high of €165.90 ($178.39).

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries & Solutions and Household batteries. The Microbatteries & Solutions segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as power supply for Covid-19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

