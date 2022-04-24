Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,465 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,872,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,247 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 5.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,037,470 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,340,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,360 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,390,040 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,005,682,000 after purchasing an additional 280,795 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,772,881 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,501,524,000 after purchasing an additional 195,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Walmart by 17.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,185,127 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,419,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,198 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart stock opened at $156.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.01 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.75.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. Walmart’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.90%.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 128,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $17,881,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total value of $1,382,516.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,237,930 in the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMT. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.25.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

