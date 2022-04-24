Wall Street Games (WSG) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $618,568.00

Wall Street Games (WSG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. One Wall Street Games coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wall Street Games has a total market capitalization of $3.27 million and $618,568.00 worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wall Street Games has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00047928 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,946.67 or 0.07405151 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000169 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00040880 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,732.17 or 0.99849273 BTC.

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 969,784,779,736,925 coins and its circulating supply is 311,708,880,342,312 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

