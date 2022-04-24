Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Shares Bought by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Wabash National by 208.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wabash National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,167,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wabash National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $881,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Wabash National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,902,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Wabash National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000. 97.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $35,893.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WNC opened at $14.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.16. The stock has a market cap of $697.21 million, a P/E ratio of 1,422.00 and a beta of 1.58. Wabash National Co. has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $21.63.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $479.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.23 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 3,200.00%.

WNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wabash National in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Wabash National from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Wabash National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

