W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lessened its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $8,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $503.09.

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded down $12.65 on Friday, reaching $499.34. 225,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,951. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $391.16 and a 1-year high of $529.91. The firm has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $496.39 and a 200-day moving average of $487.77.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 48.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.66%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total transaction of $882,003.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,473,539.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.62, for a total value of $238,446.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,715,955.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

