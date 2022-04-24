VouchForMe (IPL) Hits Market Capitalization of $300,364.83

VouchForMe (IPL) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 24th. During the last week, VouchForMe has traded flat against the dollar. One VouchForMe coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VouchForMe has a total market capitalization of $300,364.83 and approximately $759.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VouchForMe alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003404 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00033891 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00103144 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

VouchForMe Coin Profile

VouchForMe is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,661,176 coins. The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling VouchForMe

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VouchForMe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VouchForMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VouchForMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VouchForMe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.