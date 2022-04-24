VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on VIZIO from $29.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of VIZIO from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VIZIO from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.29.

Get VIZIO alerts:

Shares of VIZIO stock opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average of $15.40. VIZIO has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a PE ratio of -31.90.

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. VIZIO had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $628.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.86 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that VIZIO will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $577,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VZIO. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the second quarter valued at about $708,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in VIZIO by 1,388.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 26,938 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of VIZIO by 11,265.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 22,530 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,427,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in VIZIO during the third quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

About VIZIO (Get Rating)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.