VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on VIZIO from $29.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of VIZIO from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VIZIO from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.29.
Shares of VIZIO stock opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average of $15.40. VIZIO has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a PE ratio of -31.90.
In related news, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $577,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VZIO. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the second quarter valued at about $708,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in VIZIO by 1,388.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 26,938 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of VIZIO by 11,265.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 22,530 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,427,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in VIZIO during the third quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.
About VIZIO (Get Rating)
VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VIZIO (VZIO)
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.