Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY) Price Target Cut to €60.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from €80.00 ($86.02) to €60.00 ($64.52) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

VTSCY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft from €72.00 ($77.42) to €65.00 ($69.89) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.75.

Get Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $7.67 on Wednesday. Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $5.67 and a fifty-two week high of $14.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.69.

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft develops and manufactures powertrain technologies for sustainable mobility. It offers electronic control units, electronic systems, low-voltage electrification solutions, high-voltage drive solutions, charging technology, and fuel cell technology products, as well as thermal management products in the electric/hybrid vehicles; air management, fluid and evaporation management, combustion and exhaust gas after-treatment, and transmission products; and vehicle access systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.