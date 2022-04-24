Vincerx (NASDAQ:VINC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vincerx (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vincerx Pharma Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on unmet medical needs of patients with cancer through paradigm-shifting therapeutics. Vincerx Pharma Inc. is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

Get Vincerx alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on VINC. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Vincerx from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Vincerx from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Vincerx from $26.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Vincerx in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Vincerx from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vincerx has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.89.

Shares of NASDAQ VINC opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. Vincerx has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $18.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average of $8.53. The company has a market capitalization of $54.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.16.

Vincerx (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.69. On average, equities analysts predict that Vincerx will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Vincerx by 172.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vincerx by 307.7% during the 3rd quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 150,947 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vincerx during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,005,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vincerx during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Vincerx by 145.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,312,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,222,000 after acquiring an additional 778,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Vincerx Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is VIP152, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor for treating patients with advanced cancer. The company's preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217, an oral PTEFb/CDK9 inhibitor; VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate to treat solid tumors; and VIP943 and VIP924 for the treatment of hematologic malignancies.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vincerx (VINC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vincerx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vincerx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.