VIMworld Price Up 0.3% This Week (VEED)

VIMworld (VEED) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One VIMworld coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. VIMworld has a total market cap of $17.67 million and approximately $60,996.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VIMworld has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VIMworld alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001790 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00047648 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003444 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,927.47 or 0.07407862 BTC.

VIMworld Coin Profile

VEED is a coin. Its launch date was May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

VIMworld Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIMworld should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIMworld using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIMworld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIMworld and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.